911 Report Recommends Fewer Call Centers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A refresh of a 2008 report again recommends that Stark County continue moving toward one or two 9-1-1 dispatch centers.
Right now there are seven.
Commissioner Richard Regula stresses the savings that could be realized, as well as the reduction in emergency calls that need to be transferred.
