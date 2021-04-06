      Weather Alert

911 Report Recommends Fewer Call Centers

Apr 6, 2021 @ 4:41am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A refresh of a 2008 report again recommends that Stark County continue moving toward one or two 9-1-1 dispatch centers.

Right now there are seven.

Commissioner Richard Regula stresses the savings that could be realized, as well as the reduction in emergency calls that need to be transferred.

The report stresses cost savings and a reduction in the number of transfers that need to be made, based on the location of the emergency.

