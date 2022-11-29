98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons, Justin Jeffre and Drew Lachey tease A Boy Band Christmas tour

Courtesy of A Boy Band Christmas

Members of 98 Degrees, O-Town, All-4-One and more are about to launch A Boy Band Christmas tour.

98’s Jeff Timmons told ABC Audio plans originally featured just his group, but Nick Lachey‘s hectic schedule forced them to change course. That’s when they revisited the fun they had with the A Very Boy Band Holiday special that aired on ABC last year.

“We had so much fun doing that,” said Timmons. “We said, ‘Hey, why not call up some of our guys and some great vocalists from different bands and maybe replace that tour with this one?’ So that’s how it came about.”

98’s Justin Jeffre noted now is the perfect time to launch their ambitious tour, asking, “What better way to spend the holiday season than hitting the road and singing some holiday songs and bringing some holiday spirit?”

O-Town’s Erik-Michael Estrada chimed in, “Boy bands and Christmas belong together!” Estrada also joked he’s “putting a lot of miles on my treadmill” to prepare for the trek.

Drew Lachey added this concert series is also a thank you to those who propelled them to superstardom in the late ’90s and early 2000s. “That time for us was filled with these wonderful, life-changing memories… The fans were the ones that made all that possible for us,” he said.

“The interaction that we’ve had with fans over the last 20+ years have shaped our lives not only creatively and professionally, but also personally,” he continued. “The fact that we’re still able to do this 20+ years later? We still have people wanting to come out and see us? It’s a dream come true!”

A Boy Band Christmas Tour kicks off December 2 in Bossier City, Louisiana. Tickets are on sale now.

