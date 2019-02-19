$99 Breakup Service Launches

Breaking up is hard to do. It is especially hard when you are fully intertwined with a significant other. If you share a house, accounts, pets, etc. things can get pretty sticky. That is where Onward comes in.

Onward is a new breakup concierge service that just started in New York. For $99 they will handle all of the logistical aspects of your breakup so you can focus on healing your heart. They offer several services including finding you a new place to live and they even offer therapy support services.