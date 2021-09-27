A $10,000 Reward Being Offered in a Canton Cold Case
A 10-thousand dollar reward is being offered in the 10-year old murder case of Kenny Lawrence of Canton. Kenny was shot and killed back in September of 2011 while walking on 13th Street NW near Cleveland Avenue in what many believe was a robbery attempt. His daughter Gabby was on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook on Monday morning and said she just wants justice for her Dad.
If you have any information you should contact Gabby at [email protected] or call the Canton Police.
