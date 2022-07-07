      Weather Alert

A 23andMe Test Revealed Life-Saving Information

Jul 7, 2022 @ 3:13pm

Andrew String says he ordered a 23andMe kit because there was a sale going on and he just wanted to look at his genealogy to find out if there was any health risks in his family.

He found out he had a deficiency of Factor II in his blood, which could lead to clotting. A week after he got his results his father collapsed due to blood clots in his lungs and heart. 

Doctors thought at first it was a lasting effect of Covid until Andrew remembered his test result. So they immediately changed the course of treatment and his dad is now recovering after being on life-support!

Andrew has shared the results with the rest of the family, many of whom have ordered their own test kits.

Popular Posts
Kelly Clarkson Wrote Tons Of Songs About Her “Big Divorce”
Disney Selling a $5K Star Wars Drink
More Engagement Rumors For Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn
Adele does first concert in hometown since 2017: “I’m so happy to be here!”
Dan Reynolds Says Kelly Clarkson Launched His Career
Connect With Us Listen To Us On