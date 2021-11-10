A 2nd Season Of ‘Squid Game’ Is Coming
Another season of Squid Game is on the way!
Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed the plans at a screening and Q&A in L.A. for the Korean drama, which has become a global phenomenon for Netflix.
“There’s been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice!” Hwang said. “But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently.”
A Netflix rep would only say “a second season is in discussions, but not confirmed yet.” According to the streaming service, it “only took 17 days and 111 million global fans” for the nine-episode Squid Game to become the streamer’s biggest series ever and the first to surpass 100 million views after its Sept. 17 debut.
The Korean series dominated the cultural conversation for weeks, enjoyed a high-profile media blitz, and inspired countless Halloween costumes.
We want to know if all the original actors will be returning! LOL!