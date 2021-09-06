A 55-year old man Charged in East Canton Domestic Violence Incident
A man is facing several charges following a domestic violence incident Sunday.
Stark County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 6000 block of Oakfield Street Northeast in Osnaburg Township in
Sunday afternoon in response to a domestic violence incident.
When they got there deputies discovered 55-year-old Gregory E. Weber Sr. was inside the home and refused to come out. Weber failed to comply with the orders of deputies at which time the Canton Co-Operative SWAT Team was called for assistance. Weber was safely taken into custody and was transported to the Stark County Jail and booked on the following charges:
Domestic Violence – Felony of the 4 th Degree
Inducing Panic – Misdemeanor of the 1 st Degree
Resisting Arrest – Misdemeanor of the 2 nd Degree
Obstructing Official Business – Misdemeanor of the 2 nd Degree
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Stark
County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.