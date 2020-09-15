A 6-year old shot and killed in Canton
An 11-year old boy is facing a reckless homicide charge in the death of a 6-year old Canton boy.
Canton Police are not giving many other details but they say the incident happened last night around 7:30.
The got a call about a shooting on 19th Street NW. The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center by a private
vehicle. The boy died at the hospital. After consulting with the Stark County Prosecutor, the 11-year old was charged.
Again, police are urging gun owners to practice firearm safety and the safe keeping of firearms. They do not know yet where
the gun came from — they continue to investigate. Police are not releasing their names.