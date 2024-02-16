Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

A Bull Attack Ended Up Saving This Woman’s Life

February 16, 2024 1:02PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

66-year-old Teal Mull from Florida who was gored by a bull on her ranch got unexpected life-saving news when she had x-rays done for her broken rib. 

She ran out when she saw 2,000 pound bull Barry attacking her son, so she stepped in and it chased her around until it rammed her and gored her. Her brother stopped the attack with a tractor.  She had a broken rib and got an X-Ray which found something they might not otherwise have found…a tumor on her lung. It was stage 1 lung cancer. 

Doctors were able to treat it before it spread!

 

Popular Posts

1

Stark County Date Ideas For Valentine's Day
2

Black History In Stark County
3

Update on Xavier's Fight with Jordan Miller
4

Mariah Carey And Other Celebs Almost Missed The Grammys
5

Choirs, ‘Idols,’ country and pop: A history of Super Bowl national anthem singers