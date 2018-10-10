School security and Canton Police are investigating a social media threat posted by a student to several students who attend the Timken Campus in Downtown Canton. The student threatened six students who attend classes there. The threat also stated the suspect intended to carry out a school shooting. A parent filed a police report on Monday and officers were able to locate the student who made the threats. Another student was involved and both have been suspended. Extra security was provided at the campus yesterday.

The post A Canton City School Threat is Stopped appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.