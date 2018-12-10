A Canton Man’s Love for the Father He Never Knew

(WHBC) – The story of a Canton man’s unconditional love for the father he never knew has him planning a January 10 service and burial.

Last week, Rex Beach got the OK to move William “Arnold” Beach’s remains from an unmarked grave in Texas to the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

The elder Beach left the family home in Lima, Ohio after a divorce.

Rex was just two years old at the time.

He did the research, learning his father fought for the Army Air Corps in World War II, dying of cancer with no known relatives back in 1999.