Your first glimpse at Ralphie as an adult coming back home for Christmas! “Oh fudddgggeeeee!”

Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie as he brings his kids home for a magical Christmas, and to reconcile the passing on his dad. Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz and R.D. Robb also are reprising their roles from the original.

Streaming on HBO Max November 17.