      Weather Alert

“A Christmas Story” Sequel Is Coming With Original ‘Ralphie’ Peter Billingsley

Jan 21, 2022 @ 1:28pm

Legendary and Warner Bros. are teaming up for a sequel to the holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley to be back as Ralphie.

The working title is A Christmas Story Christmas, and it will land on HBO Max directed by the guy behind the camera for The Christmas Chronicles on Netflix.

The new story will take place in the 1970s and sees an adult Ralphie return to his house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

MORE HERE

Popular Posts
Britney Spears sends Jamie Lynn cease and desist letter, will “no longer be bullied”
'Frozen SOUR': Olivia Rodrigo & the gang start production on 'HSM:TM:TS' season three
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Passes Up “Let It Go” As Highest Charting Disney Hit In 26 Years
Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Has An Aggressive Feature
Daniel Radcliffe Will Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic In New Biopic
Connect With Us Listen To Us On