A Community Fix Up Project at Compton Learning Center
A neighborhood revitalization project took place over the weekend in the historic Lathrop neighborhood in Canton to kick off playground renovations and clean up outdoor spaces at the Compton Learning Center. The efforts will include the removal of old, dilapidated playground equipment and create a foundation for a community-friendly space at the learning center. The project is a part of a partnership between Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio and Republic Services.
“At Habitat, we partner with our neighbors and empower them to build stronger, healthier communities,” said Beth Lechner, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio. “We know that vibrant community spaces in this neighborhood will help transform the area and improve quality of life for residents. We are truly humbled that Republic has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to help renew the strength and stability of our SE Canton community.”
The project is funded by a National Neighborhood Promise grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation. Through the National Neighborhood Promise program, the Republic Services Charitable Foundation partners with select nonprofit organizations to directly support neighborhood revitalization projects and programs in local communities.
“At Republic Services, we believe in being a good neighbor, and we are proud to support Habitat for Humanity East Central Ohio’s project to create a better, more functional outdoor space at the Compton Learning Center for students and community members to enjoy,” said Rick Vannan, Republic Services general manager. “Supporting the neighborhoods where we live, and work is central to our core values.”