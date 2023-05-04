A Company Is Looking To Pay Someone $1000 To Count Car Crashes In “Fast & Furious” Movies

FinanceBuzz is offering up $1000 to someone who is willing to watch all 10 films in The Fast and the Furious series and take notes on all of the car crashes in the movies. They’re asking this “Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster” to keep track of the damages from all of the car crashes depicted on screen, including Fast X.

The job posting states the chosen candidate will be asked to “note any car accidents that result in damage, including counting the number of accidents, extent of the damages and what cars are involved.” FinanceBuzz said it will use the data “to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving.” The paycheck is $1,000 for their efforts, as well as $100 to cover the cost of streaming the first nine films and tickets to see Fast X in theaters. You have until May 19 to apply.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY