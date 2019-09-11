A Day We’ll Never Forget

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: The 'Tribute in Light' rises above the skyline of Lower Manhattan as seen from the Brooklyn Heights Promenade, September 11, 2017 in New York City. In New York City and throughout the United States, the country is marking the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Do you remember 18 years ago today? I’d always heard my parents say they remembered where they were when they heard JFK was shot. I never really understood that. But on September 11, 2001, I got it. I’ll never forget EXACTLY where I was when I heard the plane hit the first tower. I was on McKinley Ave. at 4th St. SW on my way to work. I was in my office when the 2nd plane hit. Then I ran downstairs to our sales manager’s office and said, what the hell is going on????? And the day continued to be a nightmare from there. It’s embedded in my brain because I was on the air during that whole time. At some point my boss went home to see it on TV because we didn’t have TVs in the studio at that time. I got phone calls from him and our afternoon guy updating me. I think I was in shock, as everyone was that day. I called a friend of mine to see if she wanted to come over that evening because I knew her husband was traveling for work and was actually in New York City. She had heard from him that he was ok. But neither of us really wanted to sit at home alone watching the coverage. The first time I actually SAW anything was 6:00 that night and the horror just started over again. I remember looking up into the sky for the next few days and it being really weird that there were no planes. But the first time I heard a plane after that I remember flinching. Two days after 9/11 my family lost my uncle to cancer. He had fought it for a long time and lost his battle on September 13, 2001. I remember the incredible weight of sadness between both those events just sat in the pit of my stomach for weeks. For several years I didn’t work that week. Eventually we learn to live with the sadness. But every year at this time I always remember and get some of that feeling again and get emotional. My niece told me about a stair climb when she was in college at Cincinnati every September 11th. She and a friend took part in it. I am so proud of her for doing it. This morning there was a stair climb at the McKinley Monument. The video below is courtesy of the wonderful people at Project Rebuild who were there this morning. Thank you to everyone who took part this morning. We will never forget.