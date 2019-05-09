A “Deadpool” Cartoon Is in the Works

The creator of “Deadpool” has announced that a cartoon for the “Merc With a Mouth” is in development.

“I know a Deadpool cartoon is coming. sooner than later,” tweeted creator Rob Liefeld. “I have no idea if it’s any good or which version of Deadpool it portrays.”

Before Disney bought Fox there was an adult-animated series ordered for FX, but it only got as far as having ten episodes ordered.

There’s no word on where or when the cartoon will air.

