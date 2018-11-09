A Diner Is Serving Up “Elf” Inspired Spaghetti Sundae Dish

There’s a diner in Chicago that’s getting into the holiday spirit by serving up a dish inspired by the Will Ferrell movie “Elf.”

To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film, Miss Ricky’s Diner at the Virgin Hotel Chicago is serving up a Spaghetti Sundae dish reminiscent of what Buddy chowed down on in the movie.

Their version contains strawberry and raspberry sauces, marshmallows, s’more Pop Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, spaghetti, and a syrup and chocolate sauce topping to fill that elfin appetite.

The dish sells for $15.

