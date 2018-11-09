A Diner Is Serving Up “Elf” Inspired Spaghetti Sundae Dish
By Sarah Peters
Nov 9, 2018 @ 7:50 AM

There’s a diner in Chicago that’s getting into the holiday spirit by serving up a dish inspired by the Will Ferrell movie “Elf.”
To celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film, Miss Ricky’s Diner at the Virgin Hotel Chicago is serving up a Spaghetti Sundae dish reminiscent of what Buddy chowed down on in the movie.
Their version contains strawberry and raspberry sauces, marshmallows, s’more Pop Tarts, M&amp;Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, spaghetti, and a syrup and chocolate sauce topping to fill that elfin appetite.
The dish sells for $15.
Would you try this dish? What do you think of the person that eats this dish?

