Makeup fans, there’s another collection of makeup for you to add to your table and it’s centered around Disney Villains.
The Los-Angeles based makeup company ColourPop teamed with Disney on the collection that features eyeshadow, lipstick, lipgloss with a Disney Villain theme.
The collections are affordably priced at $25 or you can get the entire collection for $249.
A Disney Villains Makeup Collection Is Here
Makeup fans, there’s another collection of makeup for you to add to your table and it’s centered around Disney Villains.