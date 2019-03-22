A Disney Villains Makeup Collection Is Here
By Sarah
|
Mar 22, 2019 @ 8:22 AM

Makeup fans, there’s another collection of makeup for you to add to your table and it’s centered around Disney Villains.
The Los-Angeles based makeup company ColourPop teamed with Disney on the collection that features eyeshadow, lipstick, lipgloss with a Disney Villain theme.
The collections are affordably priced at $25 or you can get the entire collection for $249.

