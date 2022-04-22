      Weather Alert

A Documentary Crew Is Following Adele As She Revamps Her Vegas Show

Apr 22, 2022 @ 9:17am

Adele is still reworking her Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, after she had a falling out with the original designer.

She is now working with Kim Gavin, the artistic director for Take That’s tours for the past 30 years, to redesign the production. A documentary crew has reportedly been there the whole time to capture the entire drama-filled process.

According to The Telegraph‘s source, “Footage of the Es (Devlin, the original designer) blow-up and the total implode of the production exists.”

Whether or not that will end up in the documentary remains to be seen. the re-launch is expected this summer.

