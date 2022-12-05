A friendship as Good as Hell: Adele and Lizzo prove they’re big fans of each other

ABC

Adele and Lizzo showed just how much they support one another when they had a wholesome exchange over the weekend.

It started with Adele, who praised the “About Damn Time” singer during her weekend residency in Las Vegas and said she “absolutely loved” the new ﻿Love, Lizzo﻿ documentary — even though she’s not a fan of music documentaries.

“I ain’t got time for no one doing documentaries in their 30s or 40s. Unless it’s Tina Turner or the Beatles, get out of town,” she said. As for why she watched and enjoyed Lizzo’s documentary, said Adele, “It was so sincere. It was so truthful. I enjoyed it so much. I laughed, I cried, I loved seeing all the footage and the photographs of her when she was little.”

Adele also shared the story of how they first met at a house party. “She was like, ‘I’m a singer.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, amazing. I’m having a karaoke party this week if you want to come,’” Adele recalled. “We’ve had a few … really amazing one-on-one emotional girlfriend conversations. I really think very highly of her.”

Adele continued, “She’s such an amazing person. She is so thoughtful, she sends flowers to you, she remembers things about you. She’s amazing, so I’d like to give her all of my love.”

Lizzo was floored by the high praise and shared a video of Adele’s thoughtful speech. She tweeted in all capital letters, “Adele I love [you] right back [and] I wanted to go to that karaoke party so bad we gotta do it big in Vegas baby.” She also thanked Adele for watching Love, Lizzo.

