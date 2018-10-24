A Gen Z Teen Accidentally Sent Millennials Into An Existential Panic After Asking How CDs Work
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 24, 2018 @ 6:35 AM

Your gonna feel your age after this story, 17-year-old Alyssa Lucas took to Twitter when she couldn’t figure out how CDs worked. “How did people burn CDs? Like how did you just get a blank CD and put songs on it?” Lucas tweeted, she didn’t expect what came next. Her tweet was liked and retweeted thousands of times with some people realizing just how old they were, “Suddenly, I feel old,” one person commented. Others didn’t want Lucas speaking for them because they “knew how CDs worked.” There were some pretty good ideas that came out of the conversation, some millennials thought that it would be good to open a museum that commemorates technology of different generations.

