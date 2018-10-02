Cows Block Highway Traffic in Atlanta By Kayleigh Kriss | Oct 2, 2018 @ 1:11 PM 70 cows were roaming across an Atlanta interstate when the trailer they were on flipped over. Unfortunately, 7 cows died. It took a couple of hours to round up the rest. atlantacowstraffic SHARE RELATED CONTENT That Had to Be One Heck of a Vertical Leap to Get Up There So a Horse Walks Into a Bar…. Week 2 of DWTS Had Some AWESOME Performances Drone Hits Woman During Family Photo Shoot Fan Throws Back Homerun Ball and Hits Batter Dog Knocks on Door After Getting Locked Out