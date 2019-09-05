      Weather Alert

A Hurricane Dorian Update

Sep 5, 2019 @ 9:31am

The National Hurricane Center says Dorian remains a Category 3 storm, packing sustained winds of 115 miles per hour.
The hurricane is forecast to come dangerously close to the coast of the Carolinas and Georgia over the next day or so.
What is being described as life-threatening storm surge could become a serious problem for large sections of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts along with high winds.
By late today or early Friday it could end up making landfall over North Carolina, has anything in particular surprised you about this storm? How does Dorian compare to past hurricanes?

Popular Posts
Husband & Wife Have Epic Fight on Plane, She Hits Him With Laptop
Valedictorian Puts School Staff On Blast During Viral Speech
Submit Your Community Event
Social Influencer Defaces 200 Year Old Statue to Gain Followers
Mix 94.1 on Alexa!