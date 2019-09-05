A Hurricane Dorian Update
The National Hurricane Center says Dorian remains a Category 3 storm, packing sustained winds of 115 miles per hour.
The hurricane is forecast to come dangerously close to the coast of the Carolinas and Georgia over the next day or so.
What is being described as life-threatening storm surge could become a serious problem for large sections of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts along with high winds.
By late today or early Friday it could end up making landfall over North Carolina, has anything in particular surprised you about this storm? How does Dorian compare to past hurricanes?