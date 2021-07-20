A List Of Things That Lasted Longer Than Jeff Bezos’ Trip To Space
Jeff Bezos’ trip to space on Tuesday might have been historic, but it wasn’t very long. In fact, the folks over at The AV Club have put together a list of things that lasted longer than the Amazon founder’s 11-minute voyage. The list includes items like The Doors’ song “The End”, which clocks in at 11 minutes, 43 seconds, or an average episode of Joe Pera Talks With You. Other items include Quibi, the time it took for Chrissy Teigen to re-activate her Twitter account after deleting it, Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries, or “waiting for Amazon’s one-day delivery to arrive”. What did you do today that lasted longer than Jeff Bezos’ 11-minute trip to space?