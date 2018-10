Shearer’s Foods had decided to close its outlet store at its Brewster facility by the end of the year, saying in a news release that they want to “better align company resources with growth opportunities”… The store in the 600 block of Wabash Avenue will close on December 21st or when inventory is depleted; the outlet store first opened in 1996… The store’s eight employees will be offered other jobs with the company.

