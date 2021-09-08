A Lot More Money Needed for Route 30 Freeway Extension Project
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The project is many millions of dollars away from pavement going down.
But, there is progress on the project that extends the Route 30 freeway from Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 near East Canton.
The project has $900,000 in Stark County Area Transportation Study funding to acquire right-of-way for both the roadway and construction vehicles.
That’s in addition to $1.5 million in new TRAC funding that was just announced.
ODOT has the three-mile project $97 million short of its $123 million estimated cost.