      Weather Alert

A Lot More Money Needed for Route 30 Freeway Extension Project

Sep 8, 2021 @ 4:28am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The project is many millions of dollars away from pavement going down.

But, there is progress on the project that extends the Route 30 freeway from Trump Avenue SE in Canton to Route 44 near East Canton.

The project has $900,000 in Stark County Area Transportation Study funding to acquire right-of-way for both the roadway and construction vehicles.

That’s in addition to $1.5 million in new TRAC funding that was just announced.

ODOT has the three-mile project $97 million short of its $123 million estimated cost.

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn Talks With Kimberly Phillips From Arts In Stark
FTC Investigates McDonald's Ice Cream Machines
Jurassic Park And 5 Other Movies That Are Arguably Better Than The Book
ODOT: Liquid De-Icing to Continue, But Not Using Aquasalina
Woman Television
Hulu Hiking Prices Of On-Demand Plans By $1 Per Month
Connect With Us Listen To Us On