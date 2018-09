We’ve had the mini NES and SNES. Now, we are getting the Playstation Classic! This mini game system will be hitting shelves this December! The system will come pre-loaded with 20 games. So far Final Fantasy VII, Jumping Flash, Ridge Racer Type 4, Tekken 3, and Wild Arms have been announced as a few of the games that will appear on this new mini version of the Playstation.

The system will cost about $100.