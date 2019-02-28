A New Pokemon Game Is on the Way

Pokemon fans hold on to your hats because Nintendo has confirmed that there are two new Pokemon games coming out later this year.

The games are called Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield and the CEO of Pokemon Company revealed that there will also be three new Pokemon characters in the game named Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble.

The new games are a welcome surprise to Pokemon fans around the world. The last time a new game was released was Sun and Moon back in 2016.

Are you excited about these new Pokemon games? What Pokemon character do you like the most? Do you still play Pokemon Go?