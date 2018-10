The ASPCA is battling a New Jersey pet store that leased a puppy to two sisters.

The women purchased the dog on a payment plan with the belief that they would eventually own the Golden Retriever. The pet store actually had them in a lease agreement.

The agreement involved a large balloon payment at the end of the lease. If they didn’t pay, the dog would have to be returned…just like a leased car.

The ASPCA lawsuit on behalf of the women hopes to expose consumer and animal welfare concerns.