A Petition Calls for Disney to Drop Copyright of ““Hakuna Matata”

The hype around the upcoming remake of “The Lion King” has resulted in Disney taking some heat. Zimbabwean activist Shelton Mpala has launched an online petition to drop its trademark of the Swahili phrase, “Hakuna Matata.” Disney filed for the trademark the same year the 1994 movie was released, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Mpala says he started the petition because he wanted “to draw attention to the appropriation of African culture and the importance of protecting our heritage, identity and culture from being exploited for financial gain by third parties.” The Twitterverse has shown support for the effort, with one user wondering how Disney can even “trademark a phrase that has been used as part of language.”

But Kenyan intellectual property and entertainment lawyer Liz Lenjo doesn’t agree. She says that Disney “has not stolen anything” and that the internet is “blowing things out of proportion” due to a lack of understanding of intellectual property law. “The use of ‘Hakuna Matata’ by Disney does not take away the value of the language,” she notes. “East Africans or whoever speaks Swahili worldwide are not restricted from using the phrase.”