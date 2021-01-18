A Plumber Has Helped More Than 2,000 Families For Free During The Pandemic
Meet James Anderson, one of the unsung heroes of the pandemic. Anderson in a plumber in the British town of Burnley, and has spent the pandemic helping people in need – providing free emergency repairs for disabled and elderly customers.
His non-profit organization, DEPHER has helped more than 2,000 families during the pandemic – and more than 10,000 families since it launched in 2017. Now he’s hoping to expand DEPHER to other cities around the world. Who are some ‘unsung heroes’ of the pandemic in your community?