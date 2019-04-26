A Popular Canton Pastor Dies

A well-known and popular Canton Pastor has died. Pastor Warren P. Chavers passed away on Wednesday. He had been suffering with Alzheimer’s disease for several years. Chavers was the founding pastor of Deliverance Christian Church and is remembered for delivering the invocation at the Civic Center in 2008 for presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama’s appearance.

He retired from Deliverance Christian Ministries in 2013. His son now serves as senior pastor.

A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Wednesday, May 1st at Noon at First Christian Church on Market Avenue North in Canton.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service.