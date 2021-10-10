A Spinoff for ‘That ’70s Show’ is Coming
Netflix has just announced a spinoff of ‘That ’70s show’ called ‘That ’90s Show’. This series will be based on Eric and Donna’s daughter named Leia Forman, which Netflix has not cast yet. Netflix has not announced if any returning actors from the classic show will appear in the spinoff. However, fans are hoping to see Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis come back and show how their characters are together now. Are you tired of the spinoffs? Do you think that Hollywood should focus on new scripts instead of recycling old stories?