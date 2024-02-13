A Texas McDonald’s Helped A Homeless Get Back On His Feet

It started with the kindness of a couple driving by…Doug and Kylie in Lewisville, Texas saw a man sitting on a bridge in below freezing cold. So they stopped. His name was Derrick. They ended up at McDonalds where they let them in to warm up and get some food.

Before he found himself homeless, Derrick had gone to college for graphic design and hoped to be an animator. He never had a problem with drugs and alcohol…he ended up on the street after a breakup and a bad car wreck that nearly killed him. When the manager heard his story, she gave him the opportunity he was looking for. And Derrick has been a model employee showing up 15 minutes early every day, and the staff has embraced him like family!