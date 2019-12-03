A Text to the Wrong Number Leads to a Friendship Between 2 Strangers and New Holiday Traditions
Back in 2016 Wanda Dench sent her grandson a text to invite him to Thanksgiving dinner. Or so she thought. She sent it to the wrong number and it went to Jamal Hinton instead. When they realized they really didn’t know each other he asked if he could still come to Thanksgiving dinner anyway. She, of course, said yes and so started a wonderful friendship.
Now, 3 years later, Jamal has spent every Thanksgiving with Wanda and her family and they’ve become good friends. He even helped set up her and her husband’s phones. And this year, as he promised last year, Jamal made the holiday dinner!