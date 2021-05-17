A TikToker Traveled 6,000 Miles To Remove An Old Love Lock She Left On A Tourist Attraction With Her Ex
Talk about going the distance! This one TikToker, Kassie Yeung, flew from Los Angeles, CA., to Seoul, South Korea, to cut off a “love lock” that her and her ex put on Namsan Tower, a popular tourist attraction.
Yeung said that they placed the lock on the tower in 2019 and it took about 30 minutes for her to find it and cut it off. The video shows her journey from the plane, then to the store to purchase wire cutters, then buying a ticket to the attraction, and eventually cutting the lock. Have you and a partner put a “love lock” on an attraction? How far would you go to get rid of a keepsake from you and your ex?