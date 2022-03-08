      Weather Alert

A Viral TikTok Landed Her On “American Idol”

Mar 8, 2022 @ 9:17am

You’ve probably seen or at least heard of this viral TikTok posted by a mom-fluencer where she captured her babysitter SLAYING a song from “The Little Mermaid.”

Well, that babysitter is Delaney and the mom-fluencer is Nicki who of course had to be with her for Delaney’s big audition!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicki Marie (@nickimarieinc)

Safe to say she did well!!

 

@nickiunplugged @americanidol @delaneyreneemusic @ryanseacrest @katyperry @lukebryan @Lionel Richie #americanidol #nickionidol #nicki #delaney #singingbabysitter ♬ Roar – Katy Perry

Popular Posts
Dua Lipa Getting Sued By A Reggae Band Who Says She Ripped Off Their Song
Channing Tatum Plans Live “Step Up” Inspired Dance Show
Lindsay Lohan Sign On For Two More Netflix Movies
Britney Spears Will “Hold Nothing Back” In Her Memoir
More Kanye West Pete Davidson Drama
Connect With Us Listen To Us On