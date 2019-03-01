A “Walking Dead” Spinoff Is in the Works

AMC is looking to add to the Walking Dead franchise by adding another spinoff show.

Right now AMC is keeping mum about what the new spinoff will be about but you can bet the house that zombies will be involved.

Ratings for The Walking Dead have been on the downside, and the Fear The Walking Dead spinoff isn’t doing that much better.

Do you think that AMC is doing the wrong thing by adding another spinoff? Do you still watch The Walking Dead? Why do you think ratings for the show have dropped?