A WILD Photo Bomb

Have you ever had someone photo bomb you? I think we’ve all done it. When we were down in Costa Rica for my nephew’s wedding in June we were worried there was a photo bomber. The wedding was RIGHT on the beach and afterwards the photographer took lots of pictures up and down the beach. The photos are beautiful! But for about 3/4 of the time she was taking pictures there was a guy watching the whole thing while swimming in the ocean. My sister, niece and I were watching as the photo shoot was going on and my niece was so mad this guy wouldn’t move and was almost about to yell at him to get out of the background when he finally did move. But the photographer was able to make sure he wasn’t in the pictures. This couple was doing their wedding pictures and out of nowhere a very friendly deer walked up and decided to be part of the photos! Fortunately, they thought it was hilarious so they continued the pictures with the deer in them! The deer even munched on the bride’s bouquet! I’m so surprised the deer wasn’t afraid of them! But I will say that my sister lives in Rocky River and the deer there just boldly walk down the sidewalk and they’re smart enough to know all the dogs are either on leashes or they have the invisible fence so they’re not afraid of them at all. This deer definitely has no fear of humans!