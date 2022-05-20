AAA: 1.5 Million Ohioans Hitting Road, Air for Memorial Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Add “Memorial Day travel” to the list of things returning to near normal.
AAA predicts 1.5 million Ohioans will head out of town for the five-day holiday weekend.
That’s a 6.9-percent increase from last year.
94-percent are forecast to travel by car, but air travel is supposed to be up 20-percent.
Top domestic destinations for our region are Orlando and Miami,
Major foreign destinations include Dublin and Paris.