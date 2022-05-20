      Weather Alert

AAA: 1.5 Million Ohioans Hitting Road, Air for Memorial Day

May 20, 2022 @ 5:56am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Add “Memorial Day travel” to the list of things returning to near normal.

AAA predicts 1.5 million Ohioans will head out of town for the five-day holiday weekend.

That’s a 6.9-percent increase from last year.

94-percent are forecast to travel by car, but air travel is supposed to be up 20-percent.

Top domestic destinations for our region are Orlando and Miami,

Major foreign destinations include Dublin and Paris.

