AAA: 4.4 Million Ohioans Traveling Over Christmas, New Years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – AAA is expecting the biggest-ever increase in travel for the 11-day Christmas and New Years holiday period.
The 4.4 million Ohioans expected to travel more than 50 miles from home represents a 33-percent increase from last year.
Though most of that travel is on the road, AAA says air travel by Buckeye State residents will increase 181-percent from last year’s meager use of airports and airplanes.
Those figures could be impacted by late-breaking information about the virus.
They say theme parks are a popular destination, so many “Buckeyes” are going to Orlando and Anaheim.