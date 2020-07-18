      Weather Alert

AAA: At 2 Dollars, Stark Gas Prices Are Lowest in State

Jul 18, 2020 @ 6:46am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has the lowest gasoline prices in the state.

Saturday morning’s AAA survey had regular averaging $2 a gallon; that’s lower than both the state and national average.

During the height of “stay at home” in April, the county’s gas prices were above the national average.

Gas Buddy has price-leader gas stations in Canton and Massillon selling gas at $1.90 a gallon.

One year ago, the average price was $2.88 a gallon.

Popular Posts
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win A $1,000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card With SourceBook 2020!
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Terms Of Use