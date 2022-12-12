AAA: Average Stark Gas Price Drops Below $3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the first time in more than a year, the price of gas in Stark County has dropped below three dollars.

The AAA average price Monday morning is $2.96.

A year ago it was $3.09.

GasBuddy has prices varying though, with many stations in the immediate Canton area still over three dollars.

And buyer beware: the average price in neighboring Tuscarawas County is $3.26.

The national average keeps dropping too, down to $3.26.

The statewide average $3.07.

The auto agency says demand and the price of oil remain low.