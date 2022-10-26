Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

AAA: Demand, Oil Prices Keep Gas Prices on Decline

October 26, 2022 7:55AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue to slide down, thanks to lower demand and oil prices says AAA.

The average Stark County price in Wednesday morning’s survey was $3.45.

The statewide average price is $3.64.

The national average was down to $3.76.

GasBuddy has many of the major chain stations settling in at $3.39.9, but the lowest prices can be found in the Alliance area, in the $3.20s.

The auto agency says demand is down from this time last year and oil prices remain low.

