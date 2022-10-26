AAA: Demand, Oil Prices Keep Gas Prices on Decline
October 26, 2022 7:55AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue to slide down, thanks to lower demand and oil prices says AAA.
The average Stark County price in Wednesday morning’s survey was $3.45.
The statewide average price is $3.64.
The national average was down to $3.76.
GasBuddy has many of the major chain stations settling in at $3.39.9, but the lowest prices can be found in the Alliance area, in the $3.20s.
The auto agency says demand is down from this time last year and oil prices remain low.