AAA: Diesel Tops $6, Drops Back
November 14, 2022 5:47AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fuel prices are dropping across the board, and that’s certainly good news for truck drivers and other owners of diesel-fueled vehicles.
After topping six-dollars as recently as Saturday here in Stark County, the AAA average price for diesel is down to $5.94 a gallon as of Monday morning.
The record high price for diesel set in Stark County was $6.10.9 back in June.
Gasoline was at $3.67 locally and $3.77 nationally on Monday.
The average price in Ohio is $3.74.