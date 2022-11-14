Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

AAA: Diesel Tops $6, Drops Back

November 14, 2022 5:47AM EST
Share
AAA: Diesel Tops $6, Drops Back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fuel prices are dropping across the board, and that’s certainly good news for truck drivers and other owners of diesel-fueled vehicles.

After topping six-dollars as recently as Saturday here in Stark County, the AAA average price for diesel is down to $5.94 a gallon as of Monday morning.

The record high price for diesel set in Stark County was $6.10.9 back in June.

Gasoline was at $3.67 locally and $3.77 nationally on Monday.

The average price in Ohio is $3.74.

Popular Posts

1

Home For The Holidays - Get your mortgage or rent paid for in 2023
2

Why The Massillon Tigers Are Called Paper Champions
3

Mix 94-1's "3-3-GO!" - Win a Southwest Airlines Flyaway
4

Canton Area Lottery Retailers with Big Wins
5

Stark County High School Football Playoffs Week 2 Matchups