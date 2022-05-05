AAA: Drivers Need Training on Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perhaps you glanced at the owner’s manual, then threw it in the glove compartment.
With today’s sophisticated cars that include Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, perhaps we need driving lessons all over again!
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says we could use training on those automatic steering, braking and accelerating systems.
They say there’s a tendency to depend on them too much, when they are only there to “assist”, just like the name… More at whbc.com
AAA reminds there is no working product on the road today that can operate by itself.