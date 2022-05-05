      Weather Alert

AAA: Drivers Need Training on Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

May 5, 2022 @ 5:07am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Perhaps you glanced at the owner’s manual, then threw it in the glove compartment.

With today’s sophisticated cars that include Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, perhaps we need driving lessons all over again!

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says we could use training on those automatic steering, braking and accelerating systems.

They say there’s a tendency to depend on them too much, when they are only there to “assist”, just like the name… More at whbc.com

AAA reminds there is no working product on the road today that can operate by itself.

Popular Posts
James Corden Leaving ‘Late Late Show’ Next Year
Oscar Winning Actors Found to Live Longer Than Those Who Are Unrewarded
Adele May Move Vegas Residency To Planet Hollywood
‘Fast X’ Director Quits In First Week Because Of Vin Diesel
New music Friday: MAX, Gavin DeGraw, Khalid and more
Connect With Us Listen To Us On