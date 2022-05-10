AAA: Gas Prices at New Record Highs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices have hit a new all-time high in Stark County and across the state Tuesday morning.
The AAA average price in the county is $4.20 Tuesday morning, up 15-cents from Monday morning’s survey.
The statewide average price is $4.18.
Nationally, it’s up to $4.37.
GasBuddy has gas stations pushing the price up to $4.29, though some relative bargains could still be found Tuesday morning in the Canton, Alliance and Harville areas.