AAA: Gas Prices Up 30 Cents in Two Days

(WHBC) – Sticker shock at the gas pump.

Prices are up about 30-cents on average the last two days, with regular in Stark County at an average $2.62 a gallon in the Wednesday morning AAA survey.

The average price in Ohio was $2.64 a gallon; in the U.S., the average is $2.67

Some gas stations in Massillon and Canal Fulton have posted $2.69 on their signs, according to Gas Buddy.

Rising demand and a switch over to summer blends of gasoline are a few of the reasons officials give for the annual springtime jump in gas prices.