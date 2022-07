COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue to make big strides, backward!

the AAA average price in Stark County Tuesday morning was $3.80 a gallon, down another four cents from Monday.

The price a year ago was $3.00.

GasBuddy shows a wide variation in pump prices across the county, with the lowest numbers in Jackson and Lake Townships.

The national average price was $4.33.

Statewide, $4.12.